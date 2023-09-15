Calling all outdoorsmen, car enthusiasts, nature & horse lovers! This property is DROP DEAD GORGEOUS! Nearly 10 acres of privacy & DREAM 72x104 outbuilding. Zoned heated floor, commercial grade finishes, full kitchen w/custom cabinetry & granite counters, full bath, separate well, holding tank & utilities, long covered patio runs full length of building. The back STOCKED pond is 14ft deep, has beach great for swimming & kayaking, pier for fishing. The entertainment & relaxation possibilities are endless! Winding drive past acres of lush grass & a front pond (could be horse pasture). Charm galore for the true log cabin home. Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, a large loft primary is open to the lower. Finished English basement w/3rd bed & 2nd bath.1 hr from Chicago/40 mins from Milwaukee!