Calling all outdoorsmen, car enthusiasts, nature & horse lovers! This property is DROP DEAD GORGEOUS! Nearly 10 acres of privacy & DREAM 72x104 outbuilding. Zoned heated floor, commercial grade finishes, full kitchen w/custom cabinetry & granite counters, full bath, separate well, holding tank & utilities, long covered patio runs full length of building. The back STOCKED pond is 14ft deep, has beach great for swimming & kayaking, pier for fishing. The entertainment & relaxation possibilities are endless! Winding drive past acres of lush grass & a front pond (could be horse pasture). Charm galore for the true log cabin home. Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, a large loft primary is open to the lower. Finished English basement w/3rd bed & 2nd bath.1 hr from Chicago/40 mins from Milwaukee!
2 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $995,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Blast From the Past Pizza has arrived in Kenosha, filling the Downtown Metra station, 5414 13th Ave., to the brim with 80’s nostalgia.
UPDATE: Man, 34, killed when water main valve bursts in Pleasant Prairie construction zone; second worker with minor injuries
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 34-year-old man died after suffering serious injuries while working with a crew on a water main in a village construction zone.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — He’s only 16 years old.
A 65-year-old Kenosha man is accused of maintaining a drug trafficking place near a Downtown high school while out on bond.
A 30-year-old Kenosha woman faces numerous criminal charges after being accused of operating a drug trafficking place in the city while out on bond.