Home prices starting at $476K! This Lakeshore Commons ranch style home features dramatic floor to ceiling windows that flood the open concept living space with light. The LR, DR & Kitchen are on the same level as the Primary Suite with walk in closet & the 2nd full bath & bedroom. Located just steps from the walking trails of Lake Vista park & the shores of Lake Michigan, this lifestyle community gives a new address for exciting architecture & amazing amenities. As a homeowner, enjoy the private clubhouse and pool, fitness center, basketball/tennis/pickleball courts steps from your door. In addition, are pocket parks & green amenities & walking trails throughout this development. With front-facing porches & alley garage entrances, this community maximizes the beauty of its surroundings.