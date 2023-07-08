New, well-built, 2 bed, 2 bath spacious side-by-side open concept ranch condominium home with pond view. Large entry leads to great room with vaulted ceiling and stone gas fireplace. Kitchen features maple cabinets, quartz countertops, island and corner pantry. The patio door off of the dining/kitchen area leads to a 12' x 12' concrete patio. Master suite features trayed celling, walk-in closet and double-sink private bath. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows through the foyer, great room, dining/kitchen, both baths and laundry/den. Bedrooms and den are carpeted. Full basement of poured concrete with egress window is stubbed for third bathroom and is just inviting you to finish it with a bedroom, family room, and craft/workroom. Full appliance package included.
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $382,900
