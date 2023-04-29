Almost brand new, well-built, spacious side-by-side open concept ranch condominium. It is a 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car attached garage home. Large entry leads to great room with vaulted ceiling & a stone gas fireplace. The kitchen features maple cabinets, quartz countertops, and an island and corner pantry. The patio door off of the dining/kitchen area leads to a 12' x 12' concrete patio. Master suite features trayed celling, walk-in closet & a double sink private bath. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows through the foyer, great room, dining/kitchen, both baths & laundry/den. Bedrooms & den are carpeted. Full basement of poured concrete with egress window is stubbed for third bathroom & is just inviting you to finish it with possibly a family room, craft/workroom & a bedroom. All appliances, to
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $384,900
