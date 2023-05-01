The Abbey condo model is a side by side ranch condominium home. It is a 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Immediately upon entry you will notice the vaulted ceiling and attractive corner fireplace. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows through the foyer, great room, dinette and kitchen. The kitchen features maple cabinets, quartz countertops, island and corner pantry. Full appliance package included. Office/den located just off kitchen. Convenient mud/laundry room from garage. Full basement with egress window. Also includes 12' x 12' concrete patio just off dinette.
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $384,900
