The Abbey condo model is a side-by-side ranch condominium home. It is a 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Immediately upon entry you will notice the vaulted ceiling in the great room and attractive corner fireplace with shiplap to the ceiling. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows through the foyer, great room, dinette and kitchen as well as the office, and both bedrooms. The kitchen features maple cabinets, quartz countertops, island and corner pantry. Master bath has a stunning ceramic tile shower! Full appliance package included. Office/den located just off kitchen. Convenient mud/laundry room from garage. Full basement with egress window. Also includes 12' x 12' concrete patio just off dinette.
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $389,900
