The Abbey condo model is a side by side ranch condominium home. It is a 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Immediately upon entry you will notice the vaulted ceiling and attractive corner fireplace. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows through the foyer, great room, dinette and kitchen. The kitchen features maple cabinets, quartz countertops, island and corner pantry. Full appliance package included. Office/den located just off kitchen. Convenient mud/laundry room from garage. Full basement with egress window. Also includes 12' x 12' concrete patio just off dinette.
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $395,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: Man, 34, killed when water main valve bursts in Pleasant Prairie construction zone; second worker with minor injuries
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 34-year-old man died after suffering serious injuries while working with a crew on a water main in a village construction zone.
Blast From the Past Pizza has arrived in Kenosha, filling the Downtown Metra station, 5414 13th Ave., to the brim with 80’s nostalgia.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — He’s only 16 years old.
A 65-year-old Kenosha man is accused of maintaining a drug trafficking place near a Downtown high school while out on bond.
A 30-year-old Kenosha woman faces numerous criminal charges after being accused of operating a drug trafficking place in the city while out on bond.