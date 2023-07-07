All-Kenosha County Girls Soccer 2023

(as voted on by the county varsity girls soccer head coaches, comments are from the area coaches, NOTE: Wilmot did not submit nominations for all-county)

First team

Goalkeeper: Viktorija (Lola) Minic Westosha Central, jr.

First Team All-SLC; 4 shutouts

Defense: Alianna Herrera, Shoreland Lutheran, sr.

3 goals, 6 assists; Honorable Mention WSCA All-State; 1st Team Metro Classic; Metro Classic Defensive Player of Year; "Incredible tackler. Starts runs and has great crosses."

Defense: Megan McNeely, Bradford, sr.

1st team all-SEC; Led defense that gives up just .7 Goals a game and 15 all year. Playing at UW-Platteville in the fall.

Defense: Celeste Chapa, Tremper, sr.

1st Team SEC; 3 assists; "Smart, fast, capable of making the offensive run from defensive side as told by her 3 assists this year."

Midfield: Ava Rizzitano, St. Joseph, jr.

30 goals and 14 assists; WSCA Honorable Mention All-State; 1st Team Metro Classic for third straight year; Team MVP and second-year captain; "Ava controls the game with her skills and speed and plays on both ends of the field with intensity and no quit. While being individually marked by one or two players in most games, she continued to score from anywhere on the field. She did all of this while battling injuries throughout the season. She kept pushing through to help carry her team."

Midfield: Emily Slye, Tremper, jr.

1st Team SEC; 12 goals, 11 assists; "Superb ball skills, very willing to take on the defender. Strong shooting with the right and left foot.

Midfield: Evelina Martinez, Indian Trail, jr.

1st Team SEC; 10 goals, 7 assists; "Very dangerous attacking midfielder. Excelled at creating space for herself and her footwork and 1-on-1 abilities are top-shelf. Our co-leader, goal scorer

and led the team in assists."

Midfield: Julia Heathcock, SL, sr.

22 goals, 17 assists; 1st team Metro Classic; Captain. Career 54 goals and 33 assists

Forward: Haley Christianson, Bradford, sr.

35 goals, 5 assists; WSCA Honorable Mention All-State; SEC Conference POY; 1st Team SEC; 2022 HM all-state. Playing at Marquette University in the fall; 60% of Bradford’s goals.

Forward: Kalyssa Carter, Shoreland Lutheran, fr.

51 goals, 12 assists; WSCA Honorable Mention All-State; 1st Team Metro Classic; Metro Classic Offensive POY; third in the state in goals; SL MVP, ROY and Offensive POY; Nominated for JSOnline Girls Soccer POY

Forward: Madison Kasianowicz, Tremper, sr.

First team SEC. 19 goals, 7 assists; "Dynamic, strong player that reads the field very well. Can shoot from anywhere."

Utility: Kaylee Carter, Shoreland Lutheran, sr. - Forward

26 goals, 18 assists; 1st Team Metro Classic; All-time Shoreland Lutheran leader in goals

(56) and assists (34); Captain

Utility - Lauren Thomey, Tremper, fr. - Midfield

1st Team SEC; 17 goals, 8 assists. "Strong, knows where to be as she sets herself in the correct position to support teammates and score on her own. Lots of growth potential."

Second team

Goalkeeper: Kallista Street, Tremper, sr.

1st Team SEC; .095 GAA; "Gave up 16 goals all season. Incredibly improved. Sees the field in front of her well. Strong to the ball when challenged."

Defense: Katelyn Vitkus, St. Joseph, sr.

Second team All-Metro Classic and second-year captain; 6 goals, 5 assists; "Katelyn was a leader to our team. She was a strong and physical player going hard into every challenge. Unfortunately, she was plagued by injury this season and therefore, wasn’t able to repeat her first team selection from 2022." She will continue her soccer career at UW-Stevens Point.

Defense: Emile Giese, Tremper, soph.

2nd Team SEC; 2 assists; "Emily is very smooth, quick and smart. Takes all our long free kicks as witnessed by having 2 assists from our deepest defender position."

Defense: Naomi Miller, Christian Life, soph.

5 goals, 2 assists; 15 games. Midwest Classic 2nd Team; KCL Most Improved

Midfield: Megan Leadingham, Tremper, sr.

2nd Team SEC; 1 goal, 6 assists; "Megan was the pass before the assist a lot of times. Controlled the middle and was big on switching out of danger."

Midfield: Anastasija (Ani) Minic, Westosha Central, jr.

2nd Team SLC

Midfield: Alyeah Doerr, Christian Life, jr.

Captain; 12 goals, 8 assists; 15 games. Midwest Classic HM; KCL MVP and best player

Midfield: Belle Zarling, Shoreland Lutheran, jr.

5 goals, 10 assists; Second team Metro Classic; "Plays holding mid in the SL diamond midfield. Can play any position on the field."

Forward: Zoraya Marquez, Indian Trail, jr.

10 goals, 3 assists; "Zoraya is an absolute phenom on the ball. Her foot skill is top shelf. She’s a co-leader in goals. She has the ability to make something out of nothing."

Forward: Kiley Cummings, Westosha Central, sr.

Second team SLC; Team’s leading goal scorer; Captain

Forward: Elise Haron, St. Joseph, sr.

11 goals, 7 assists; Second team All-Metro Classic; "She helped the team tremendously by supporting and adapting to the team’s needs. Due to numerous injuries on the team, she played

every position except goalkeeper."

Honorable Mention

St. Joe’s: Ava Arinta, GK. Shoreland Lutheran: Ella Malliet, GK. Kylah Diagne, D. Megan Grow, D. Maren Fitzpatrick, MF. Bradford: Madeline Brown, GK. Westosha Central: Gianna Mandli, D. Jordan Roscioli, D. Alyssa Klementzos, MF. Reese Harrison, MF. Maddie Haubrich, F. Tremper: Mia Crabtree, MF. Indian Trail: Nami Gerritts, M. Ayla Meo, M.