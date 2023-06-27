The following students from All Saints Catholic School made first and second honors during the second quarter of the 2022-23 school year. Students with a "*" before their name received a 4.0 grade point average.
First honors
SIXTH GRADE: Adrian Anoma, Talon Belongia, Caroline Boerner, *Steven Brandt, *Carson Gemmell, Mason Gename, Gabriel Gibson, Augustos Hammerbeck, Milo Johnson, Arya Mechery, Julianna Petts, Nina Pitts, Lauren Schellinger, *Sophia Serpe, Teressa Truong and Ava Zukowski.
SEVENTH GRADE: *Jocelyn Calero, Gina Ferraro, *Maria Ferraro, Parker Gemmell, Auriana Gilliland, *Zoe Krause, Kayla Loewen, Zoey Lois, Gianna Manjarrez, *Leila Mayew, Molli Piquette, Jacob Roginski and Makena Vigieri.
EIGTH GRADE: Emalee Allbee, Neala Bradley, Katherine Egan, Grant Emerson, Riley Frank, Erick Guadarrama, Karla Guadarrama, *Charlotte Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Madlie Kless, Asia Krekling, Alaina Pitts, Olivia Pokomy, *Madalyn Scheppler, Michael Suokko, *Max Templeton, *Vincio Truong and Camdaen Vorpagel.
Second honors
SIXTH GRADE: Claire Gage, Addison Lowrance, Franco Miceli, Nolan Schmidt, Leah Sturino, Elise Tierney and Brendan White.
SEVENTH GRADE: Nicholas Falk, Trysta Geiger, Giada Miller, Chloe Morrone and Ella Weidner.
EIGTH GRADE: Ethan Eckel, Emelia Hodge and Brianna White.