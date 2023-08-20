(Winners listed with 4-H club and the entry they were recognized for)
Caleb Cannon, Salem Pioneers, spartan sword
Sierra McAlister, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers, decorative pillow
Felicity Fleischman Salem Pioneers, needlepoint picture
Austin Sullivan, Salem Pioneers, GDV canine disease
Emilyn Winter, Bristol Strivers, robotic Lego
Hunter Tonyan, Bristol Strivers, woodworking shelf with hooks
Owen Niccolai, Paris Happy Workers, fishing reel reline tool
Abby Proctor, EARTH Adventures, rings – Photo
Alexandra Fleischman, Salem Pioneers, enchanted world photo
Anna Scheele, Bristol Strivers, black formal