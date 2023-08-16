The county fair continues Thursday through Sunday. Here's the schedule:

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Poultry Show located east of the Poultry Building.

9:00 a.m. Open Class Foods Judging in the Open Class Building.

10 a.m. Junior Fair Beef Show followed by Open Class Beef Show in the Show and Sale Arena.

Noon Kenosha County Sheriff's Department demonstrations

2 p.m. Junior Fair Poultry Showmanship located east of the Poultry Building.

3 p.m. Open Class Poultry Show located east of the Poultry Building.

3:30 p.m. Junior and Open Class Goat Show in the Show and Sale Arena.

5 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade. Begins at the Antique Machinery Display and continues through the Grandstand area.

6:30 p.m., Truck and Tractor Pull followed by Combine Demolition Derby at the grandstands.

At Creekside Stage: 2 p.m. - Flat Creek Highway; 7:45 p.m. - The Kelly Daniels Band.

Friday

8 a.m. Junior Fair Horse and Pony Show in the Horse Show Ring

9 a.m. Junior Fair Rabbit Show followed by Open Class Rabbit Show located north of Rabbit Building

9:30 a.m. Junior Fair Dairy Show followed by Open Class Dairy Show in the Show and Sale Arena

10:30 a.m. Children’s Parade Begins

11 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull for ages 13-16 located north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings

11:30 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull for for ages 5-12 located north of the 4-H Exhibit Buildings

1 p.m. Open Class Flower Arrangements and Cheese Judging in the Open Class Building

3 p.m. Junior Goat Fun Classes in the Show & Sale Arena

6 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff's Department demonstrations

6:30 p.m. Hay Bale Throwing Contest in the Show & Sale Arena, for all ages

7 p.m. Big Hat Rodeo at the Grandstands - Bull Riding, Bareback Riding, Barrel Racing and more! Additional fee of $10 ages 10 and older, $1 ages 3-9, 2 and under free; purchase advance tickets online at www.kenoshacofair.com.

At Creekside Stage: 2 p.m. - Conviction; 8:30 p.m. - Sugar Highway.

Saturday

10:30 a.m. Fairest of the Fair crowning at Creekside Stage

1 p.m. Large Animal Livestock Auction in the Show and Sale Arena

4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff's Demonstrations

6 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff's Demonstrations

7:00 p.m. Pie Auction in the Show & Sale Arena

6:45 p.m., Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series Racing/Roger Iles Tribute at the Grandstands. $10 admission fee for ages 12 and older.

At Creekside Stage: 10 a.m. - Aidan J. Music; Noon - Justus; 8:30 p.m. - Bella Cain

Sunday

11 a.m. Parade through the Fairgrounds

Noon Cookies & Crowns with the Fairest of the Fair in tent east of Poultry Barn

1 p.m. Small Animal Livestock Auction in the Show & Sale Arena

1 p.m. International Demolition Derby at the grandstands.

2 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff's Demonstrations

4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff's Demonstrations

7 p.m. Fair closes

At Creekside Stage: Noon - Doo Wop Jukebox; 3:30 p.m. - Class of 62