Better-than-new in the desirable Clublands of Antioch! 2020 built 3 bed + loft, 2.5 bath plus full unfinished basement. Enter past the quaint porch into the cozy front sitting room, perfect for an office, playroom or to sip your morning coffee. The great room is truly GREAT! Huge all-white kitchen with massive quartz island, tiled backsplash, pantry, stainless steel appliances, range hood, and built-in microwave. Spacious table area, along with ample seating along island bar. The living room features tons of natural light and statement gas fireplace that lights with the flip of a switch. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Mudroom area and powder room off of the garage for added convenience. Upstairs you'll find a large loft with fun hidden closet behind a bookshelf. The master suite is spacious and includes dual walk-in closets and bathroom with double-sink vanity. Two additional bedrooms plus a hall bath and second floor laundry room complete the upstairs. Basement is unfinished with bathroom rough in -- the possibilities are endless with this bonus space. Don't forget to head out back to one of the LARGEST lots in the neighborhood totaling .36 acres! Fully fenced for your furry friends! Be sure to check out the view from the front of the house before leaving -- peaceful land that will be left undeveloped. The sellers are so sad to leave this dream home, but a new job is taking them out of state. Their loss is your gain. Why wait for new construction and purchase appliances, window treatments and landscaping when you can just move right in to this 3 year old home!