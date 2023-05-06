Builders popular Waterstone Signature Series model w/Covered Front porch ! 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths w/2 car attached garage . PICK YOUR COLORS IF YOU ACT NOW ! Living Room w/direct vent gas fireplace, U shaped kitchen w/peninsula w/snack bar ledge large dining area w/double window and patio door. White trim package, 9' first floor walls, mud/laundry room w/drywalled lockers and ceramic tile floor. Owner's suite w/private bathroom with ceramic tile floors and modular shower. two additional bedrooms w/family bath between them. Low maintenance exterior w/vinyl siding, aluminum fascia, soffit , gutters and downspouts. Exterior stone veneering on front elevation. 2 x 6 sidewalls 16'' o.c. , Egress window w/area well to basement (no cover) Active Radon abatement , Completion in February 202
3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $409,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kenosha man accused of entering a stranger’s home and assaulting a teenage girl who lived there early Sunday morning has been criminally c…
A man is in custody after a Kenosha woman interrupted an attempted attack on a teenage girl early Sunday at their home in 6400 block of 22nd A…
Customers have until May 13 to use their gift cards, and locations will start closing in the coming weeks.
Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
A bride had just gotten married in South Carolina. Hours later, an intoxicated driver killed her, police say
The golf cart-style vehicle, decorated with cans and a "just married" sign, "was quite mangled, and it was on its side," an official said. Fir…