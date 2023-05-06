Builders popular Waterstone Signature Series model w/Covered Front porch ! 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths w/2 car attached garage . PICK YOUR COLORS IF YOU ACT NOW ! Living Room w/direct vent gas fireplace, U shaped kitchen w/peninsula w/snack bar ledge large dining area w/double window and patio door. White trim package, 9' first floor walls, mud/laundry room w/drywalled lockers and ceramic tile floor. Owner's suite w/private bathroom with ceramic tile floors and modular shower. two additional bedrooms w/family bath between them. Low maintenance exterior w/vinyl siding, aluminum fascia, soffit , gutters and downspouts. Exterior stone veneering on front elevation. 2 x 6 sidewalls 16'' o.c. , Egress window w/area well to basement (no cover) Active Radon abatement , Completion in February 202