Contemporary ranch, new construction located in very desirable Prairie Pathways in Caledonia. This three bedroom, two bath Willow model features a vaulted ceiling in dinette, kitchen & great room. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops and pantry cabinet. Spacious master bedroom, master bath and walk-in closet. Yard recently installed. A two-car garage, and Kohler/Sterling fixtures complete this beautiful new home.
3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $417,900
