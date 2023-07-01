Over 1800 square feet of living space in builders brand new Hudson Signature Series open concept 3 brm. 2 bath ranch . Living room w/vaulted ceiling and direct vent gas fireplace. Kitchen w/rectangular island and large dining area open to living room. ACT NOW TO PICK YOUR COLORS ! Owner's suite w/walk-in closet , dual basins in vanity and shower w/modular pan & ceramic tile walls. Main floor laundry mud room w/built in locker w/bench. Two additional bedrooms w/main bath . WHITE TRIM PACKAGE W/OVERSIZED BASE & CASING. PANELED SOLID CORE INTERIOR DOORS . Vinyl siding w/alum. trim , Exterior stone veneering . Cast on site foundation w/8' tall 10'' thick walls, 2 x 6 sidewalls 16'' o.c. , , Rough in for future bath in bsmt., Egress window w/area well (NO COVER). Quality !