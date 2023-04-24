Builder added a 338 square foot second floor bonus room to this 1755 square foot 3 brm. 2 bath ranch w/two car att. gar. . Open concept design w/living room w /direct vent corner fireplace. Central kitchen w/island and walk-in pantry opens to informal dining area w/double window and patio door. Owner's suite w/walk-in closet & bathroom w/dual basins in vanity and modular base shower w/ceramic tile walls . Two addnl. brms. w/main bath w/dual basins in vanity , modular tub w/shower over and ceramic tile floors. Low maintenance exterior w/vinyl siding, alum. fascia , soffit, gutters & downspouts. Partial ext. stone to front elevation. Egress window w/area well to bsmt.along w/rough in for future bath in bsmt. , Active Radon Abtmt. , 9' tall 2 x 6 walls, 8' tall 10'' thick bsmt. walls
contributed
3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $429,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beautiful, well cared for 3+ BR ranch in popular Majestic Hills Sturtevant! On main level you will find a nice open foyer, great room with vau…
Home prices starting at $476K! Look at this stunning home in Lakeshore Commons! Situated on the bluff of Lake Michigan, this 4 bed, 2.5 bath h…
Calling Highest and best by Monday, April 24th at 12:00 pm. No FHA. Welcome to your beautiful Home! It is an amazing property for a starting f…
Almost brand new, well-built, spacious side-by-side open concept ranch condominium. It is a 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car attached garage home. Large e…
The Abbey condo model is a side by side ranch condominium home. It is a 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Immediately upon entry you will noti…