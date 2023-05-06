Builder's dynamic new Manchester Two Story w/3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths w/covered front porch . First floor flex room, Centrally located L shaped kitchen w/rectangular island w/snack bar and walk-in pantry. Informal dining area opens to large living room w/projected direct vent gas fireplace. First floor laundry room/mud room w/built in locker off of garage entrance . Side load garage. Low Maintenance exterior w/vinyl siding and aluminum fascia, soffit & gutters. White Trim package w/oversized casing and base. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Owner's suite w/huge walk in closet , owner's bathroom w/dual sinks in vanity and a ceramic tile shower. Two additional bedrooms w/walk-in closets. Compartmentalized Main bath w/dual sinks in vanity and modular tub.
3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $434,990
