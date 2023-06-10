Builder's dynamic new Manchester Two Story w/3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths w/covered front porch. First floor flex room, centrally located L shaped kitchen w/rectangular island w/snack bar and walk-in pantry. Informal dining area opens to large living room direct vent gas fireplace. First floor laundry/mud room w/built in locker off of garage entrance. Side Load Garage. Low maintenance exterior w/vinyl siding and aluminum fascia, soffit & gutters. White Trim package w/oversized casing & base. Owners suite w/huge walk-in closet, bathroom w/dual sinks in vanity and ceramic tile shower. Two additional bedrooms w/walk-in closets. compart -mentalized Main bath w/dual sinks in vanity and modular tub. Active Radon Abatement, Egress window w area well. Exterior stone Veneering. Quality !