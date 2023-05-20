Experience country living with lots of room to grow in this unique property in Caledonia. This home is adjacent to two subdivisions but the parcel has no recorded restrictions or covenants. It is 1.77 acres, has municipal water/sewer and is in Gifford school district! The Southport is an 1812 square foot ranch home with 3 beds, 2 baths and a 3 car garage. Two beds and a bath right off the front of the home and a large master suite on the opposite end of the home. Welcoming great room with corner natural gas fireplace, kitchen with maple cabinets and quartz countertops and dinette with beautiful views. Convenient mud/laundry room located just off garage. Basement with egress window and stub in for possible future bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $568,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Zachariah Anderson, found guilty of killing Kenosha man whose body has not been found, sentenced to life in prison
The Mequon man convicted of killing a Kenosha man inside his north side apartment and then hiding the body has been sentenced to life in prison.
What was once known as Central High School District of Westosha is now officially Westosha Central High School following a unanimous vote by t…
Kenosha parents facing felonies for child neglect after police respond to home with 'unsanitary conditions'
Two Kenosha parents face criminal charges after police responded to their house for a report of possible child neglect and found “unsanitary c…
The Kenosha City Council voted overwhelmingly in favor of the massive Downtown development plan Monday night.
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…