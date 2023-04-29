New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch with 2 car detached garage. Large covered Front Porch, Kitchen Has Aspen Charcoal Cabinets with slow shut doors and drawers, Granite Counter Tops Includes Samsung Stainless steel appliances. 2 Full Baths on the main floor 3rd bath is stubbed in basement. Master bedroom has a on suite with walk in shower.
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $264,900
