Love the idea of building a new home but hate the price? HERE'S THE HOUSE FOR YOU! This brand new home just built in 2018 checks all the boxes! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, oversized 2.5 car garage WITH extended 6 car driveway, AND A FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT provide ample room for your family. Looking for more? This house has it with its oversized deck overlooking the spacious backyard with a 6ft privacy fence surrounding the yard! AND IF THAT'S NOT ENOUGH, how about water rights?! This private neighborhood has its own marina with piers, a private launch, a park, and a beach! Grab your family and friends, load up your golf cart, and take a short ride over to your boat for a day on the Chain.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Eli’s Café and Pancake House, 2731 18th St., opens Monday on the north side of Kenosha, offering traditional American breakfast and lunch alon…
BRISTOL -- The Bristol Renaissance Faire opened its gates for the 2023 season Saturday to a large crowd of elves, sorcerers and pirates.
Three Kenosha men are in custody after allegedly fleeing from police in an early morning pursuit and then attempting to hide.
Lou Perrine’s Gas & Grocery stations are expected to close next week.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A more than $2 million headache between Fiduciary Real Estate Development and the Village of Pleasant Prairie reached its c…