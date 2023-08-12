Welcome home to The Laurel by Stepping Stone Homes, an award-winning home builder. Open floor plan features 3 Beds, 2 Baths and a 2 Car garage. The kitchen comes w/ quartz countertops, maple-stained cabinets, and SS appliance package. LVP flooring in kitchen, dinette, and great room. We equip our homes with Smart Technology. You will find quality craftsmanship throughout such as 2x6 construction exterior walls, eight-foot garage doors, solid core doors, and active radon system. Basement includes an egress window and is plumbed for bath. The Focus on Energy program provides each home with a Certified Energy-Efficient Certificate stating that our homes are 30% more energy efficient than current WI code. Rendering may differ from actual exterior palette. Pictures are from a similar home.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Old Style beer, a Midwestern favorite first brewed in La Crosse in 1902, is returning to its original brewing facility for the first time since 1999.
Haribo of America has started production of its gummi candies at its first North American facility in Pleasant Prairie.
Local group plans protest, accusing Kenosha police of brutality in arrest of wrong man following hit-and-run crash pursuit of suspects
The leader of a Kenosha organization that advocates for equity and social justice denounced the actions of local police who she said brutalize…
Kenosha community activists and area residents decried the actions of some local police officers who they said brutalized and detained the wro…
A third cast member of the classic American sitcom “Happy Days” could be cast in bronze, with a local bar raising funds to create a statue of …