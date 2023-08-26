Home prices starting at $476K! This Lakeshore Commons home features a dramatic 2 storey wall of windows that flood the open concept living space with light. The LR, DR and Kitchen are on the same level as the Primary Suite w/ walk in closet & half bath. Upstairs you will find 2 more generous bedrooms, a full bathroom & a loft area overlooking the living room below. Located just steps from the walking trails of Lake Vista park & shores of Lake Michigan, this lifestyle community gives a new address for exciting architecture & amazing amenities. As a homeowner, you get to enjoy the private clubhouse & pool, fitness center, basketball/tennis/pickleball courts steps from your door. With front-facing porches and alley garage entrances, this community maximizes the beauty of this community.
3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $559,900
