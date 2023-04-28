AVAILABLE NOW! Be one of the first to live in the Lakeshore Commons community. On the bluff of Lake Michigan, this modern 3 bed, 2.5 bath home boasts a soaring 2 storey wall of windows flooding the open concept living space with light. This Mulberry I floor plan is upgraded with many features including; a 2.5 car garage with lofted storage, quartz countertops in the kitchen and primary bathroom, heated tile floor in primary bath, LVT throughout the home, window coverings and a gas line for a grill. Aside from the beautiful setting adjacent to Lake Vista Park on the bluff, Lakeshore Commons includes many other amenities for homeowners, including a pool, fitness center and club house. Move quickly to pick your dream lot.
3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $748,800
