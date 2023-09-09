AVAILABLE NOW! Be one of the first to live in the Lakeshore Commons community. On the bluff of Lake Michigan, this modern 3 bed, 2.5 bath home boasts a soaring 2 story wall of windows flooding the open concept living space with light. The Basil I floor plan has been upgraded with many features including; a fenced in backyard with gas line for a grill, a 2.5 car garage, quartz countertops in the kitchen and primary bathroom, LVT throughout the home, heated floor in primary bath, window coverings and gas fireplace. Aside from the beautiful setting adjacent to Lake Vista Park on the bluff, LC includes many other amenities for homeowners, including a pool, fitness center, club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, bocce ball court and playground.
3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $749,700
