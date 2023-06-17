This new construction home is a hidden gem. Tucked away at the end of the street adjacent to Clayton park and the Root River. This bright and open concept home welcomes you with a living room, dining room, full bathroom, and kitchen all on the first floor. The kitchen has granite countertops, oak cabinets and all new appliances. The second floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 with skylights and the primary bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Second floor bathroom features a stackable washer and dryer. The exterior of this home is LP Smart Siding with a 50 year warranty and all energy efficient windows.
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $179,900
