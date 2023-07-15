BRAND NEW and beautifully completed 3 bedroom, 2 bath open concept ranch on over a quarter acre! This home features a highly desirable layout and convenient first floor laundry. Quartz countertops and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. The primary bedroom includes a private en-suite with ceramic tile and walk-in closet. Lower level has plenty of space to design the perfect rec room, office, or entertaining area! (stubbed for bathroom) Large backyard and 2 car attached garage. Nothing to do, but move in and enjoy all of the benefits of owning a brand new home for years to come!
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Eli’s Café and Pancake House, 2731 18th St., opens Monday on the north side of Kenosha, offering traditional American breakfast and lunch alon…
BRISTOL -- The Bristol Renaissance Faire opened its gates for the 2023 season Saturday to a large crowd of elves, sorcerers and pirates.
Three Kenosha men are in custody after allegedly fleeing from police in an early morning pursuit and then attempting to hide.
Lou Perrine’s Gas & Grocery stations are expected to close next week.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A more than $2 million headache between Fiduciary Real Estate Development and the Village of Pleasant Prairie reached its c…