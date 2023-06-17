BRAND NEW and beautifully completed 3 bedroom, 2 bath open concept ranch on over a quarter acre! This home features a highly desirable layout and convenient first floor laundry. Quartz countertops and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. The primary bedroom includes a private en-suite with ceramic tile and walk-in closet. Lower level has plenty of space to design the perfect rec room, office, or entertaining area! (stubbed for bathroom) Large backyard and 2 car attached garage. Nothing to do, but move in and enjoy all of the benefits of owning a brand new home for years to come!
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kenosha Tap House, 125 56th St., held its soft opening Saturday bringing a self-pour bar to Downtown Kenosha.
Kenosha police continue to investigate multiple shootings after three people turned up at separate local hospitals with gunshot wounds late Tuesday.
Kenosha’s two popular city-operated swimming pools are in danger of not opening for the summer. There aren’t enough lifeguards.
A 40-year-old Kenosha man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young child is facing numerous criminal charges.
A 53-year-old woman suffered severe injuries after she escaped through a bedroom window during a fire that started in a kitchen at an apartmen…