Gorgeous home located on a quite dead-end street. This beautiful home features and open concept kitchen w/quartz counters, dining, andliving room w/gas fireplace for the cozy nights or family gatherings. 2nd floor Master bedroom w/ensuite featuring a soaking tub & walk-in shower.Laundry conveniently located between all 3 rooms. Home was built in 2017 by Korndoerfer. Large 3 car garage for all of your toys. Unfinished basementis ready for your creative minds to add more living space. Come and make this home yours before it is gone!