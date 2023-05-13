Beautiful new construction ranch on a look out basement lot in The Estates of Canopy Hill in Union Grove. The Hemsworth ranch home plan is a split bedroom design with two bedrooms and a bathroom just off the foyer and the master suite in the rear of the home just off the kitchen. The open floor plan features an expansive great room, kitchen with apron sink and a deck right off the dinette. The master bath has double sinks, tall vanity & ceramic tile shower walls above an acrylic base. This home also has quartz counters throughout, and a mixture of luxury vinyl plank, and carpet.
3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $509,900
