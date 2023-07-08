A beautiful 2020 Ryan Homes built property! The highly desirable Lehigh model with a 3-car garage and stone and vinyl elevation. This 4 bedroom, 4.1 baths home offers many upgrades and features that enhance its appeal. The first floor of the house is designed with two separate workspaces, allowing you to have dedicated areas for different activities. These spaces provide flexibility for you to use them as you please, without any limitations. The workspaces are separated by a spacious kitchen that overlooks the family room, creating an open and inviting layout. Moving to the second floor, there are four generously sized bedrooms. Two of these bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, providing added convenience and privacy. Additionally, there is a laundry room on the second floor for your convenience. The oversized loft on this level offers extra living space and can be used for various purposes. The basement of this home is finished and features a walk-out design. It includes a full bathroom and has a space that is already prepared for a wet bar, with plumbing in place. This adds to the entertainment options and convenience of the basement. There is also additional storage available in the basement. Location-wise, this home offers the advantage of being within walking distance to the clubhouse which is to open Labor Day 2023, which will provide amenities and recreational activities for residents. Additionally, there is a walking trail behind the property, which can be a great feature for outdoor enthusiasts or those who enjoy a scenic view. Overall, this home seems to have a lot to offer in terms of its design, upgrades, and location, making it an attractive option for potential residents. Don't miss the opportunity to view and own this gorgeous home.