STUNNING new construction home is waiting for YOU! Recently built, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in sought after Clublands of Antioch. Neighborhood homes built around winding roads, lush landscaping, bike paths, county forest preserves and remote lakes. Everything has been done! Enjoy mornings on the front porch or evenings on the back patio. As you enter the home, you're greeted with stylish paint colors, luxury flooring and open, yet defined spaces. The kitchen is the center of the home with spacious kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and 42" white cabinets. Built-in microwave and second oven, garbage disposal and sleek white lines. TONS OF ENERGY STAR FEATURES. Use the front room as a living room/office/play room...the options are endless. Head upstairs to the spa-like master suite. Lots of light, new carpet, and HUGE walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sink vanity and walk-in shower. 3 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry completes the upstairs. Downstairs is a fully unfinished space with 9' ceilings and clean, open space. Located in the heart of the newer homes in Clublands and will just be steps away from the new clubhouse and pool! Currently being finished, you will be the first to enjoy these new amenities! Conveniently located between Route 173 and Route 45 for quick access to the tollway (94). Antioch is home to a charming downtown area, community events and top restaurants in the area. This is a must see to appreciate! NEW! NEW! NEW!