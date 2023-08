THIS LUXURIOUS CUSTOM NEW CONSTRUCTION IS BRAND NEW AND WAITING FOR YOU** THIS HOME BOASTS WELL OVER 3,000 SQFT OF FINISHED LIVEABLE SPACE** THE UNFINISHED BASEMENT IS ROUGHLY ANOTHER 1,400 SQFT** GREAT FOR STORAGE OR MAKE IT YOUR OWN BLANK CANVAS AND FINISH IT HOWEVER YOU WOULD LIKE** THIS HOME HAS 4 OVER SIZED BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS** MAIN FLOOR HAS LOVELY OPEN FLOOR PLAN** WIDE OPEN KITCHEN** KITCHEN HAS 42 IN CABINETS** STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES** QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS** HUGE PANTRY** LARGE ISLAND, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING** MAIN FLOOR ALSO HAS TWO OVERSIZED LIVING AREAS** MAIN FLOOR OFFERS A NICE SIZE OFFICE AS WELL** UPSTAIRS YOU HAVE A NICE SIZED LOFT THAT CAN EASILY BE CONVERTED INTO A 5TH BEDROOM IF NEED BE** LAUNDRY ROOM IS ON THE SECOND FLOOR AS WELL, NO MORE HIKING ALL THE WAY DOWN TO THE BASEMENT TO DO LAUNDRY** MASTER BEDROOM HAS HIS AND HER CLOSETS ** LOTS OF WINDOWS THAT LET IN TONS OF LIGHT** MASTER BATH HAS HIS AND HER SINKS AND LOVELY WALK-IN SHOWER** THREE OTHER BEDROOMS ARE OVER SIZED AND NICELY FINISHED** THE SUBDIVISION IS ALMOST DONE BUILDING CLUB HOUSE WHICH WILL HAVE POOL, CONFERENCE ROOMS, EXERCISE AREA, BASKETBALL COURTS ETC.... DON'T FORGET ABOUT THE LOCATION OF THIS HOME** THIS HOME IS SURROUNDED BY PONDS, LAKES, PARKS, WALKING/RUNNING TRAILS, FOREST PRESERVES ETC..... QUICK ACCESS TO 94** TRAIN STATION IS CLOSE BY** DOWNTOWN ANTIOCH IS JUST MINUTES AWAY, WHICH OFFERS GREAT NIGHT LIFE, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, ETC.... THE WHOLE HOUSE IS HIGHLY EFFICIENT AND HAS TONS OF ENERGY STAR FEATURES** THE LIST GOES ON AND ON WITH THIS ONE. DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE, IT IS A MUST SEE!!