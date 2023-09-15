Only a job transfer would pull this seller away from their dream home. This stunning ''almost'' new construction is a show stopper. Step into this immaculate home and be wowed! Entry boasts flex room that could be dining space, office or den. Open kitchen perfect for entertaining. Quartz countertops, large kitchen island complete with breakfast bar & walk in pantry. Window filled dining space looks out to back yard. Living room boasts gas fireplace with stunning white stack stone. Main floor laundry off 3-car grg. Additional butlers space off kitchen and powder room rounds off main floor, Step upstairs and be wowed by 4 large bedrooms and stunning primary bedroom w/ private bath. Bath includes his her sinks and beautiful walk in shower. Zoned heat, in-ground sprinkling system, radon mit.