Only a job transfer would pull this seller away from their dream home. This stunning ''almost'' new construction is a show stopper. Step into this immaculate home and be wowed! Entry boasts flex room that could be dining space, office or den. Open kitchen perfect for entertaining. Quartz countertops, large kitchen island complete with breakfast bar & walk in pantry. Window filled dining space looks out to back yard. Living room boasts gas fireplace with stunning white stack stone. Main floor laundry off 3-car grg. Additional butlers space off kitchen and powder room rounds off main floor, Step upstairs and be wowed by 4 large bedrooms and stunning primary bedroom w/ private bath. Bath includes his her sinks and beautiful walk in shower. Zoned heat, in-ground sprinkling system, radon mit.
contributed
4 Bedroom Home in Franklin - $669,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 20-year-old Pleasant Prairie man has been charged in the fatal crash that killed two young people late last month when the truck he was alle…
More details have emerged in the controversial arrests of a Black man and woman that occurred inside an Applebee’s restaurant in Kenosha last month.
Thousands of people across Kenosha have found themselves linked together by a single tragedy.
It took numerous months, hundreds of volunteers and thousands of dollars worth of food and prizes to make sure the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary…
Flash flooding from heavy rains sent water into streets, homes and businesses in Kenosha County, and even led to the Public Safety Building’s …