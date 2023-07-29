Only a job transfer would pull this seller away from their dream home. This stunning ''almost'' new construction is a show stopper. Step into this immaculate home and be wowed! Entry boasts flex room that could be dining space, office or den. Open kitchen perfect for entertaining. Quartz countertops, large kitchen island complete with breakfast bar & walk in pantry. Window filled dining space looks out to back yard. Living room boasts gas fireplace with stunning white stack stone. Main floor laundry off 3-car grg. Additional butlers space off kitchen and powder room rounds off main floor, Step upstairs and be wowed by 4 large bedrooms and stunning primary bedroom w/ private bath. Bath includes his her sinks and beautiful walk in shower. Zoned heat, in-ground sprinkling system, radon mit.
4 Bedroom Home in Franklin - $679,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thousands of dollars worth of Country Thunder wristbands were stolen over the weekend and now criminal charges have been filed against three I…
Imagine growing up playing the game you love and one day, someone decides you are one of the very best in the entire country.
KENOSHA — A 32-year-old Kenosha woman is accused of neglecting her four young children for several hours late Monday.
Uline will be holding the third of a series of hiring events in Kenosha County early next month, part of efforts to fill 160 positions.
Yee's Oriental Inn, a Downtown Kenosha staple going back nearly 70 years, appears to be history.