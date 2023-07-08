PICK YOUR INTERIOR COLORS ! Builder updated the Kingston 4 brm. 2.5 bath Signature Series Two Story w/2 car att. gar. plus storage bay. Full covered porch w/exterior stone veneering. Shakes in gable ends of front elevation. Open concept first floor w/expansive living room open to kitchen an dinette. Island w/snack bar. First floor mud room w/dual built in lockers from garage entrance. WHITE TRIM PKG. W PANELED DOORS AND OVERSIZED CASING & BASE.