Welcome to Prairie Pathways ! Builder's exciting new Augusta Signature Series 4 brm. 2.5 bath two story w/over 2,500 square feet of living space. ACT NOW to PICK interior COLORS ! Open concept first floor w/large living room opening to kitchen w/expansive rectangular island w/snack bar and large dining area. Walk-in pantry. Large mud/laundry room w/built in lockers w/garage entrance. First floor flex room w/solid double doors for home office, den or play room. Owner's suite w/large bedroom w/dual closets and owner's bath w/dual basins in vanity, shower w/modular base & ceramic tile walls. 12' x 16' second brm. w/walk-in closet . Two additional brms. w/walk-in closets separated by compartmentalized main bath w/dual basins in vanity. Active Radon Abate. , Bath Rgh.In bsmt. Egress Window !