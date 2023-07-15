Welcome Home to this sought after Kaerek Homes Signature Series Ranch in Prairie Pathways! Natural Light fills this 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom house. Kitchen includes Granite counter tops with a large island perfect for entertaining! Stainless Steel Appliances. With an open concept and Vaulted ceiling this home feels grand and inviting. Large Master bedroom with Chapel ceilings leads into dual Walk-in Closets and attached master bathroom with dual sinks. On the other-side of the home you have two large bedrooms with a bathroom in the middle. Enjoy main floor laundry! Basement includes a newly added bedroom and much more space to expand! Subbed for another bathroom. Backyard is open and a patio to enjoy summer-nights on. See this home before it is sold!