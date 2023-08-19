Builders newest two story design w/4 bedrooms 2.5 baths w/2 car att. gar. w/storage bay. L shaped kitchen w/angled island w/snack bar, large informal dining area adjacent to living room w/projected direct vent gas fireplace. First floor mud/laundry room w/built in locker, utility sink & upper/lower cabinets. Owner's site w/dual closets. rectangular ceramic tile shower, dual basins in vanity. Three additional large bedrooms all with walk-in closets sharing a main bathroom w/dual basins in vanity. Painted trim pkg. w/oversized base boards and casing w/solid core interior doors. 2 x 6 sidewalls 16'' o.c., vinyl siding w/alum.fascia, soffit, gutters & downspouts. L shaped covered front porch, Partial exterior stone veneering, Rough i for bath in bsmt., Active Radon Abtmt. Hi Eff. Furnace