Enjoy the RARE THREE CAR Att. Garage in this Prairie Pathways Augusta Model 4 brm. 2.5 bath Signature Series Two Story w/over 2600 sq. ft. of living space . PICK YOUR COLORS ! Open concept first floor w/large living room opening to kitchen w/expansive island w/snack bar and large dining area. Walk-in pantry. Large mud/laundry w/built in lockers w/garage ent.. 1st flr flex room w/solid double doors for home office, den or play room. Owner's suite w/large brm. , dual closets, and owner's bath w/dual basins in vanity, shower w/modular base & ceramic tile walls. 12' x 16' second brm. w/walk-in. Two addnl. brms. w/walk-in closets sprtd. by main bath w/dual basins in vanity. * (File photos used in this listing contain upgraded finishes & features that are NOT included in this build.)