Looking for a house with a large, open kitchen with breakfast bar and space for your kitchen table, dining area and family room? Here it is! Four spacious bedrooms plus a loft space for your office, reading room, bonus play room, whatever extra space you need. Convenient second floor laundry room with utility sink. Spacious hall bath with combo tub/shower, two sinks for busy mornings. Primary bedroom features walk-in closet, private bath with linen closet and gorgeous tiled shower. New carpet throughout 2nd floor. New water heater. Full, unfinished basement ready for your finishing touches. Lovely pond views across the street. Three-car garage. Fabulous location near the Interstate, Gurnee Mills, Six Flags, parks and shopping. Sold "as is", seller will provide no survey or survey affidavit, no repairs. Real Estate taxes to be prorated at 100% of the most recent tax bill.