Award-winning Toll Brothers custom-designed home will WOW you with meticulous attention to detail throughout. Light, bright, liveable luxury in this open floorplan with soaring ceilings and sunny windows. Beautiful curb appeal greets you as you make your way into the stunning 2 story foyer featuring a grand curved bridal staircase engineered with charisma and natural love. The premium tree-lined lot adds privacy and value to this stunning home. Gorgeous cherry wood cabinets, granite counters, a pantry, a planning desk, and beautiful views of the yard are amenities in this chef's kitchen. Enjoy a new stainless cooktop and refrigerator. Bright windows and a skylight bring in the sunshine. The brick paver patio is right off of the kitchen overlooking a private view. The vaulted ceiling family room has hardwood floors and a gas log fireplace flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy a main floor office great for "work at home" or study hall when needed. Love the main floor laundry with a work sink and door to the outside. There are hardwood floors throughout the first floor and custom crown trim and detail moldings. This home features amazing closet space. There is an expanded sitting room or workout area in the primary suite! A walk-in closet is enormous(you won't believe how large) and there is a beautiful ensuite bath with a separate shower, whirlpool tub, and double sinks. Two other bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bath and the 4th bedroom has a private ensuite! A full 9 ft deep basement has roughed-in plumbing for a bath. Hardie board fiber cement siding, attic fan, and can lighting throughout! Two separate HVAC systems for zoned heating and cooling. Great location near shopping, Tollway, and RT 41 access. You will love the convenience. Great walking trail access and a community park. ACHOSA home warranty is offered by the seller Recently added features: sump pump 2018, water heater 2020, ejector pump 2021, stainless steel refrigerator 2022, new cooktop with downdraft 2023, new heat exchanger for first-floor furnace 2023