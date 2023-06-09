Welcome to Providence Port! Built in 2017, this 4 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 2 Half Bath Open Concept Home features a Bright and Sunny Living Room with Gas Fireplace and 9 Foot Ceilings, Chef's Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Center Island, a Huge Pantry and Adjacent Formal Dining Area, Master Suite with Private Bath and Enormous Walk-In Closet, 3 Additional Bedrooms All with Walk-In Closets, Finished Lower Level with Bar Perfect for Entertaining, Main Floor Office, 2nd Floor Laundry for Convenience, and 3 Car Garage all set on an Amazing Lot with Custom Natural Stone Fire Pit and Patio and Underground Sprinkler System! Make Your Appointment Today!
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $524,900
