GRAND AND SPECIAL- THE DETAIL IS BEAUTIFUL! It is truly a one of a kind located in prestigious Jamestown subdivision. The architecture is beautiful. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath. NEWER ROOF. Freshly painted interior with crisp white extra wide baseboard trim. Other features include BRAND NEW carpet, amazing real wood floors , Open concept family room to the kitchen with beamed ceiling and gas fireplace. Extra room off of the entry that would be perfect dining room, office or formal living room. First floor master suite with lots of closet space. The closet space and the storage in this home is fantastic! Charming 3 season back porch is a nice addition along with a patio in the back.The bedrooms upstairs are all nice size- all having an attached bathroom. Pet containment fence.