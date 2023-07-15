Home prices starting at $476K! Located just steps from the walking trails of Lake Vista park and the shores of Lake Michigan, this lifestyle community gives a new address for exciting architecture and amazing amenities. Versatile floorplan options make it easy to create your dream home. As a homeowner, you get to enjoy the private clubhouse and pool, fitness center, basketball/tennis/pickleball courts which are located steps from your door. In addition, there are pocket parks & green amenities and walking trails throughout this development. With front-facing porches and alley garage entrances, this community maximizes the beauty of its surroundings. Move quickly to pick your dream lot!
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $779,000
