AVAILABLE NOW! Stunning modern home in Lakeshore Commons! Situated on the bluff of Lake Michigan, this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home boasts a 2 story wall of windows flooding the open concept living space with light. This Graphite I floor plan has been upgraded with many features including; a 2.5 car garage, backyard fence, quartz countertops in the kitchen and primary bath, quartz waterfall island in kitchen, gas fireplace, heated tile floor in primary bath, LVT throughout, semi-open railings, window coverings and a gas line for a grill.Beautiful setting of Lake Vista Park on the bluff, Lakeshore Commons includes many homeowner amenities, including a playground, pool, fitness center, club house, tennis, basketball & bocce ball courts.
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $839,300
