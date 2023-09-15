Priced at '22 tax bill fair market value, HIGHLY MOTIVATED sellers want to make this renovated, luxury 3-story your home! Enjoy DIRECT, unobstructed views of Lake Michigan. Full inspection report and long list of updates in MLS docs. Home warranty included. Watch the sunrise over Lake Michigan from one of THREE decks. Living room has a grand feel with soaring 9+ foot ceilings, gas fireplace for cozy evenings and views that will take your breath away. Gourmet kitchen is a cook's dream: Copper sinks, stainless appliances, heated floors, granite countertops, walk-in pantry and large dining area. Gorgeous woodwork everywhere. 2nd fl. primary ensuite is pure luxury w/large walk-in closet and MORE LAKE VIEWS. The top floor lives like a separate house. Upscale living facing the Lake awaits you!