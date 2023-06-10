Stunning new construction contemporary ranch home in the Ravine Bay Estates subdivision is now available due to relocation! This two-story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrroms, finished rec area, and a finished attached 2-car garage. Grand entrance leads you to large foyer followed by an open concept living room connecting to formal dining overlooking the kitchen with island. Perfect for family gatherings and entertainment. Lots of closet space throughout with powder and laundry room on main. Upper offers 3 spacious rooms, and 2 full baths. Spacious master bath boasts double sinks, new vanity, and a vast walk-in closet. All you need to do is move right in!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $585,000
