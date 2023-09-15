Do not miss your opportunity to own this gem!Nestled on a quiet street in Greater North Bay, this jaw dropping property has space for the entire family and then some! Located a stones throw from Lake Michigan, this 4 Bedroom/4 Bath home has something for everyone. You will have ground level entry for that elderly parent/disabled family member, or perhaps your not quite empty nesters and need some space to spread out.The entire property has been renovated and cared for with love, sweat and tears over the years. All the bathrooms have been recently updated, there is new carpet on the upper level and newer windows throughout. The list goes on..With MULTIPLE decks and patios, your backyard will be the gathering place and your own private retreat. This property is BREATHTAKING!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $595,500
